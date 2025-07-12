East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Bought by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. East West Bancorp makes up 3.8% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of East West Bancorp worth $19,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crosspoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 35.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.5% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $199,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,248.96. This represents a 12.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $3,857,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 928,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,517,319.02. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $106.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.89. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $113.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.02 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EWBC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.85.

Read Our Latest Report on East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.