Riversedge Advisors LLC Invests $55,000 in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,584 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,117,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 421,994 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 431.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,205,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848,994 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at $3,222,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1,334.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,759,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,994 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBD. Citigroup upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

BBD opened at $2.90 on Friday. Banco Bradesco SA has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.24 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 9.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.0351 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

