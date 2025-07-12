Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by Forum Private Client Group LLC

Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 258,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 6.7% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $15,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $71.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.37.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

