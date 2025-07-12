Riversedge Advisors LLC Cuts Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Riversedge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,730 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Seamount Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.80. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $53.10.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

