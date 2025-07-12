Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Bought by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,522,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,330 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 9,850,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,452,000 after buying an additional 507,578 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 6,197,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,476,000 after buying an additional 247,508 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,021,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,570,000 after buying an additional 1,731,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,820,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,698,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $13.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $15.03.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

