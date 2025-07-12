Martin Capital Advisors LLP Has $270,000 Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP cut its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHIL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Richard Scott Cooley acquired 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,279.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,468.90. This represents a 2.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jo Ann Quinif purchased 2,750 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.01 per share, for a total transaction of $396,027.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,710,129.63. This represents a 11.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,152 shares of company stock worth $573,803 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

DHIL opened at $154.18 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.32 and a 52-week high of $173.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.70.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 26.68%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.60%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

