Forum Private Client Group LLC Purchases 10,603 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 252,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Forum Private Client Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,788,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,009 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,648,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,887 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,326,000. Pioneer Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,291,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 895,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,709,000 after purchasing an additional 326,108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAE opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $29.32.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

