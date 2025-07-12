Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC Has $16.57 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,760 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 9.9% of Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $16,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,563,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,231,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,704 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 168.6% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,429,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,510,000 after purchasing an additional 897,140 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,129,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,118,000 after purchasing an additional 667,261 shares during the period. Finally, United Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth $22,048,000.

NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $36.03 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $36.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

