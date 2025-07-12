Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.02 and last traded at $48.78, with a volume of 7465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Friday, June 13th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $966.25 million, a PE ratio of 133.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.39.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $287.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.42 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 57,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

