M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,195 ($16.12) and last traded at GBX 1,190 ($16.05), with a volume of 24545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,180 ($15.92).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.23) price target on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,078.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,032.57. The stock has a market cap of £785.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.69.

In other M.P. Evans Group news, insider Matthew Coulson sold 6,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 984 ($13.27), for a total value of £63,448.32 ($85,590.61). 48.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M.P. Evans Group PLC is a responsible producer of certified sustainable crude palm oil (“CPO”), with plantations in five Indonesian provinces: Aceh, Bangka Belitung, East Kalimantan, North Sumatra and South Sumatra.

Headquartered in the UK, the Group’s shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (“AIM”).

