Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Shares Down 7.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report) fell 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.03). 5,213,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 3,362,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).

Argo Blockchain Stock Up 19.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -201.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.27. The stock has a market cap of £20.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.39.

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Free Report)

We are a multi-talented, dynamic team of mining and blockchain network experts, technologists, entrepreneurs, and engineers from all walks of life. Our mission is centred on running green & efficient mining infrastructure that supports the continued growth, innovation, and function of the world’s top blockchain networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.