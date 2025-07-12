KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.86 EPS

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($2.86), RTT News reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.4%

KALV opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $721.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $32,867.84. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 106,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,274.24. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 32,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $517,440.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 369,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,945.55. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,878 shares of company stock worth $723,617. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,936 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the period.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

