WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.300-5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.544. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.0 million-$620.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $627.1 million.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $223.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.80. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

