General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.86 and last traded at $50.77, with a volume of 500572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.59.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

