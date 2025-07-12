ether.fi Price Hits $1.14 on Exchanges (ETHFI)

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 12th. In the last week, ether.fi has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ether.fi token can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00000965 BTC on popular exchanges. ether.fi has a market capitalization of $374.91 million and approximately $150.98 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ether.fi Token Profile

ether.fi’s genesis date was February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,804,589 tokens. ether.fi’s official message board is medium.com/etherfi. ether.fi’s official website is www.ether.fi. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Buying and Selling ether.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 374,791,803 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 1.1250357 USD and is down -10.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 260 active market(s) with $194,620,818.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

