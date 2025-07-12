Head-To-Head Contrast: Lionsgate Studios (LION) vs. Its Rivals

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) is one of 25 public companies in the “MEDIA CONGLOM” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lionsgate Studios to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.3% of shares of all “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Lionsgate Studios shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Lionsgate Studios alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lionsgate Studios and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lionsgate Studios 0 3 4 1 2.75 Lionsgate Studios Competitors 270 885 1587 41 2.50

Profitability

Lionsgate Studios currently has a consensus price target of $8.86, indicating a potential upside of 39.70%. As a group, “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies have a potential upside of 10.02%. Given Lionsgate Studios’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lionsgate Studios is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Lionsgate Studios and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lionsgate Studios -4.02% N/A -0.44% Lionsgate Studios Competitors 1.09% -76.31% 1.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lionsgate Studios and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lionsgate Studios $3.20 billion -$128.50 million -14.74 Lionsgate Studios Competitors $9.88 billion -$285.69 million -29.40

Lionsgate Studios’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Lionsgate Studios. Lionsgate Studios is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Lionsgate Studios has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lionsgate Studios’ competitors have a beta of 3.59, meaning that their average stock price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lionsgate Studios competitors beat Lionsgate Studios on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Lionsgate Studios Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Lionsgate Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionsgate Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.