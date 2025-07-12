Plume (PLUME) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Plume (PLUME) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last week, Plume has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. Plume has a total market capitalization of $212.19 million and $28.77 million worth of Plume was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plume token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Plume

Plume’s launch date was January 20th, 2025. Plume’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Plume’s official Twitter account is @plumenetwork. The official website for Plume is plume.org. The official message board for Plume is plume.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Plume

According to CryptoCompare, “Plume (PLUME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Plume has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Plume is 0.10774738 USD and is down -6.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $38,403,637.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plume.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plume directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plume should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plume using one of the exchanges listed above.

