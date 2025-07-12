Head-To-Head Analysis: Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) vs. American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC)

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) and American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sunrise Realty Trust and American Strategic Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Sunrise Realty Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrise Realty Trust 0 0 3 1 3.25 American Strategic Investment 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sunrise Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 22.35%. Given Sunrise Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sunrise Realty Trust is more favorable than American Strategic Investment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

48.0% of American Strategic Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of Sunrise Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of American Strategic Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sunrise Realty Trust and American Strategic Investment”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrise Realty Trust $10.63 million 13.67 $6.87 million $1.01 10.72 American Strategic Investment $61.57 million 0.68 -$140.59 million ($55.99) -0.28

Sunrise Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Strategic Investment. American Strategic Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunrise Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrise Realty Trust and American Strategic Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrise Realty Trust 62.04% 7.41% 4.43% American Strategic Investment -242.43% -30.42% -5.34%

Summary

Sunrise Realty Trust beats American Strategic Investment on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrise Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About American Strategic Investment

(Get Free Report)

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.