Reserve Rights (RSR) Price Reaches $0.0079 on Exchanges

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Reserve Rights token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $464.95 million and $25.89 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117,745.66 or 0.99963412 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117,601.05 or 0.99673637 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights’ launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,562,002,245 tokens. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org.

Reserve Rights Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Rights (RSR) is an ERC-20 token used within the Reserve Protocol for staking, governance, and collateral protection across Reserve Tokens (RTokens). It supports the decentralised management of RTokens by allowing holders to participate in governance decisions and providing overcollateralisation in case of asset defaults. Founded by Nevin Freeman and Matt Elder, the Reserve Protocol aims to create stable, asset-backed digital currencies with a transparent emission model and decentralised governance structure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars.

