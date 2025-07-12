Critical Contrast: South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) vs. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) and South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. South Bow pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. South Bow pays out 108.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B $1.34 billion 2.78 $407.18 million $2.51 9.86 South Bow $2.12 billion 2.57 $316.00 million $1.85 14.14

This table compares Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B and South Bow”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B has higher earnings, but lower revenue than South Bow. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than South Bow, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B and South Bow, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B 0 0 2 0 3.00 South Bow 2 8 1 2 2.23

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.62%. South Bow has a consensus price target of $28.60, suggesting a potential upside of 9.33%. Given Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B is more favorable than South Bow.

Profitability

This table compares Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B and South Bow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B 31.29% 15.52% 10.23% South Bow N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B beats South Bow on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers. It provides operation and maintenance services for the natural gas transportation facilities. The Liquids Production and Commercialization segment produces and commercializes natural gas liquids, such as ethane, liquid petroleum gas, natural gasoline, propane, and butane. This segment offers certain related services comprising reception, storage, and dispatch of the liquids. The Midstream segment provides natural gas conditioning services; treatment, removal of impurities and natural gas compression, including the collection and transport of natural gas; and inspection and maintenance of pipelines and compressor plants services. In addition, this segment offers steam generation for electricity production and management services for expansion works and steam generation for the production of electricity. The Telecommunications segment offers data transmission services through a network of digital terrestrial radio relay. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and electric power generation end users. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is a subsidiary of Compañía de Inversiones de Energía S.A.

About South Bow

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

