Top Esports Stocks To Follow Today – July 11th

PENN Entertainment, GameSquare, and Madison Square Garden are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models revolve around competitive video gaming. This can include game publishers, tournament organizers, hardware and software providers, streaming platforms, and even professional esports teams. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the rapidly growing market for organized online and offline gaming events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $18.21. 1,844,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846,028. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.61.

GameSquare (GAME)

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company’s end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

NASDAQ:GAME traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,785,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80. GameSquare has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.87.

Madison Square Garden (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

NYSE MSGS traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $204.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,528. Madison Square Garden has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $237.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.77 and its 200 day moving average is $200.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 973.78 and a beta of 0.79.

