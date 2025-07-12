IFC Advisors LLC Acquires 6,179 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

IFC Advisors LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the quarter. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 3,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 106,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBDC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 6,059,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $91,687,361.23. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 6,059,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,687,361.23. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

