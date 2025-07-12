Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN) Financial Review

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) and Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oramed Pharmaceuticals and Smith & Nephew SNATS”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals $1.34 million 64.93 -$19.06 million ($0.44) -4.84 Smith & Nephew SNATS $5.81 billion 2.28 $412.00 million $2.16 14.02

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Smith & Nephew SNATS has higher revenue and earnings than Oramed Pharmaceuticals. Oramed Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith & Nephew SNATS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

12.7% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Smith & Nephew SNATS shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Smith & Nephew SNATS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oramed Pharmaceuticals and Smith & Nephew SNATS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals N/A -11.34% -10.73% Smith & Nephew SNATS N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith & Nephew SNATS has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and Smith & Nephew SNATS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Smith & Nephew SNATS 0 6 0 0 2.00

Smith & Nephew SNATS has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.56%. Given Smith & Nephew SNATS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smith & Nephew SNATS is more favorable than Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Smith & Nephew SNATS beats Oramed Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It has license agreements with Oravax Medical Inc. to commercialize oral vaccines for COVID-19 and other novel coronaviruses. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in New York.

About Smith & Nephew SNATS

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT. The Advanced Wound Management segment includes advanced wound care, advanced wound bioactives, and advanced wound devices businesses. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.