Fortem Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,323 shares during the period. Annaly Capital Management accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,721,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859,104 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,426,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,453,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,706,000 after purchasing an additional 814,917 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,587,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NYSE:NLY opened at $19.73 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.67.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.19%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.61%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

