Financial Analysis: Innovative Designs (IVDN) versus Its Competitors

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Designs and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Designs 16.04% 24.97% 21.29% Innovative Designs Competitors 3.32% -34.41% 5.65%

Risk and Volatility

Innovative Designs has a beta of -3.12, suggesting that its share price is 412% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Designs’ competitors have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innovative Designs and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Designs $1.38 million $100,000.00 10.95 Innovative Designs Competitors $6.37 billion $620.41 million 7.46

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Innovative Designs’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Designs. Innovative Designs is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

65.8% of shares of all “TEXTILE – APPAREL” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Innovative Designs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “TEXTILE – APPAREL” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Innovative Designs beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Innovative Designs

Innovative Designs, Inc. engages in manufacture and marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation for the building construction industry. In addition, it offers INSULTEX material in bulk to non-competing customers; products that restore the waterproof character of the outer side of its arctic armor clothing; and cold weather headgears and base insulation clothing products. The company primarily sells its products through independent sales agents, agencies, retailers, and distributors, as well as through website. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

