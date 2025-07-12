Harmony Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Harmony Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $205.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.75. The company has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $208.11.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

