Casino Stocks Worth Watching – July 11th

Sharplink Gaming, DraftKings, Flutter Entertainment, MGM Resorts International, and Wynn Resorts are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop or operate casinos and related gaming or hospitality businesses. Their performance is closely tied to consumer discretionary spending, tourism trends and regulatory environments governing gambling activities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

Shares of Sharplink Gaming stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 35,587,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,726. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. Sharplink Gaming has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $124.12.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,537,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,698,156. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of -52.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.58. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of NYSE:FLUT traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $289.50. 371,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,826. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $175.59 and a 12 month high of $299.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 972,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average of $32.97. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $47.26.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.43. 324,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,424. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $112.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.37.

