Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $5.53 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF makes up about 2.2% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC owned about 0.37% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

XME stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $45.89 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day moving average is $59.58.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

