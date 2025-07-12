60,001 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Bought by Harmony Asset Management LLC

Harmony Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Harmony Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 431.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,076 shares during the last quarter. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $13,140,000. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the first quarter valued at $13,260,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 21.9% during the first quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 959,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after buying an additional 172,784 shares during the period. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the first quarter valued at $5,275,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDN opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $13.36.

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

