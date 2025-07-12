KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th.

KB Home has a payout ratio of 13.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KB Home to earn $9.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $55.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.34. KB Home has a 52 week low of $48.90 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.37.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KB Home news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $271,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,047.56. The trade was a 32.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KB Home stock. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,922 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays set a $49.00 price target on shares of KB Home and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

