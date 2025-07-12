KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th.
KB Home has a payout ratio of 13.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KB Home to earn $9.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.
KB Home Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $55.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.34. KB Home has a 52 week low of $48.90 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.37.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other KB Home news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $271,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,047.56. The trade was a 32.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KB Home stock. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,922 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays set a $49.00 price target on shares of KB Home and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
