Harmony Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Harmony Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,587,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,484,000 after buying an additional 667,357 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,561,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,359,000 after buying an additional 815,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,754,000 after buying an additional 7,863,718 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,048,000 after buying an additional 2,804,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 455.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,908,000 after buying an additional 25,705,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.89.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $86.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.75. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $88.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $161.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.