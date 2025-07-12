iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Holdings Raised by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 270,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $13,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 655,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,315,000 after purchasing an additional 89,607 shares during the period.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $48.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.13.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- The Meteoric Rise of Rocket Lab: A Space Stock to Watch
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Hot Tech Stocks Showing Bullish Price Action Right Now
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Meta and Autonomous Advertising: The Stock’s Next Big Tailwind?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.