iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Holdings Raised by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 270,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $13,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 655,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,315,000 after purchasing an additional 89,607 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $48.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.1681 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

