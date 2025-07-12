Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.
Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.1%.
Gladstone Investment Price Performance
GAIN opened at $14.10 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered Gladstone Investment to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Gladstone Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th.
Gladstone Investment Company Profile
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
