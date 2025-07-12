Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.1%.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

GAIN opened at $14.10 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 69.74%. The company had revenue of $27.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered Gladstone Investment to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Gladstone Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GAIN

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.