Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC cut its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 2,272.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kitching Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVAX opened at $6.84 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $2.22. Novavax had a net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 115.51%. The business had revenue of $666.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 610.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Novavax from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

