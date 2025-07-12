Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,057,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,438,000 after acquiring an additional 129,414 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 86,510 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COOP stock opened at $147.00 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 1 year low of $80.35 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.16. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.14, for a total value of $4,564,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 693,187 shares in the company, valued at $105,461,470.18. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

