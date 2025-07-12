Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. Acquires 521 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 124.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc.’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 47.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0%

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $629.26 million, a P/E ratio of -52.63 and a beta of -0.15. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

