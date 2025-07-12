Financial Comparison: Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) versus Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) and Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Aclaris Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $5.82 million 3.15 -$12.98 million ($2.94) -0.12 Aclaris Therapeutics $18.72 million 9.08 -$132.07 million ($1.39) -1.13

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Plus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aclaris Therapeutics. Aclaris Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

3.3% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Aclaris Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics -520.90% N/A -202.73% Aclaris Therapeutics -732.42% -30.73% -22.74%

Volatility and Risk

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aclaris Therapeutics has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Plus Therapeutics and Aclaris Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50 Aclaris Therapeutics 0 0 8 1 3.11

Plus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 2,911.77%. Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.71, suggesting a potential upside of 455.05%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Aclaris Therapeutics.

Summary

Aclaris Therapeutics beats Plus Therapeutics on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers. The company also develops Rhenium-188 NanoLiposome Biodegradable Alginate Microsphere that is designed to treat various solid organ cancers comprising primary and secondary liver cancers by intra-arterial injection. It has license agreements with NanoTx, Corp. and The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases. The Contract Research segment provides laboratory services. It develops Zunsemetinib (ATI-450), an MK2 inhibitor which is under Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of metastatic breast and pancreatic cancer; ATI-1777, a soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor, completed Phase 2b trails for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis and other dermatologic conditions; and ATI-2138, an oral covalent inhibitor of ITK and JAK3 inhibitor under Phase 1 trials as a treatment for T cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

