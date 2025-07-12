IFC Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,477 Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT)

IFC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parvus Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,146,227,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $946,681,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $621,680,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,291,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,426,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,968,000 after buying an additional 1,635,241 shares during the last quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Flutter Entertainment news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 267 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.36, for a total transaction of $65,511.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,140.16. The trade was a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Bryant sold 418 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $102,706.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,448.76. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,934.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment Price Performance
Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $289.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.32. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 1 year low of $175.59 and a 1 year high of $299.73. The stock has a market cap of $51.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Flutter Entertainment Profile
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
