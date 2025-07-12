IFC Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,477 Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT)

IFC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parvus Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,146,227,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $946,681,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $621,680,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,291,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,426,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,968,000 after buying an additional 1,635,241 shares during the last quarter.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flutter Entertainment news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 267 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.36, for a total transaction of $65,511.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,140.16. The trade was a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Bryant sold 418 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $102,706.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,448.76. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,934.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on FLUT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 21st. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $289.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.32. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 1 year low of $175.59 and a 1 year high of $299.73. The stock has a market cap of $51.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.