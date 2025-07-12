IFC Advisors LLC Takes $3.28 Million Position in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX)

IFC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 230,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of America Movil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 148,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in America Movil by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in America Movil by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 25,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in America Movil during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in America Movil during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on America Movil from $19.60 to $20.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC raised America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, America Movil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

America Movil Stock Performance

Shares of AMX stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.28 billion. America Movil had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America Movil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2732 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from America Movil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. America Movil’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

America Movil Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

