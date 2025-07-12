Comparing Traeger (COOK) & Its Peers

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) is one of 46 public companies in the “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Traeger to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.8% of Traeger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Traeger shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Traeger alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Traeger and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Traeger $604.07 million -$34.01 million -8.52 Traeger Competitors $2.74 billion $103.51 million 3.99

Analyst Recommendations

Traeger’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Traeger. Traeger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Traeger and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Traeger 1 4 2 0 2.14 Traeger Competitors 117 913 998 28 2.46

Traeger currently has a consensus target price of $2.44, suggesting a potential upside of 24.36%. As a group, “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies have a potential upside of 19.62%. Given Traeger’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Traeger is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Traeger has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Traeger’s rivals have a beta of -0.51, meaning that their average stock price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Traeger and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Traeger -5.00% -3.12% -1.07% Traeger Competitors 0.03% 1.25% 0.50%

Summary

Traeger rivals beat Traeger on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Traeger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Traeger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app. The company also produces a library of digital content, including instructional recipes and videos that demonstrate tips, tricks, and cooking techniques that empower Traeger owners to progress their cooking skills; and short- and long-form branded content highlighting stories, community members, and lifestyle content from the Traegerhood. In addition, it provides wood pellets that are used to fire the grills; rubs, spices, and sauces; accessories, such as pop-and-lock accessory rail covers, drip trays, bucket liners, storage bins, and shelves; tools to aid in meal prep, cooking, and cleanup, including pellet storage systems, cleaning solutions, barbecue tools, and MEATER smart thermometer; replacement parts; and apparel and merchandise, including t-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, and baseball hats. Traeger, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.