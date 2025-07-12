IFC Advisors LLC Invests $4.10 Million in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

IFC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,000. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for approximately 0.9% of IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTW. FMR LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,484 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,788,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,483,000 after buying an additional 1,217,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,228,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,055,000 after buying an additional 285,497 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,836,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,343,000 after buying an additional 55,542 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,316.50. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $307.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.78. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 1 year low of $261.45 and a 1 year high of $344.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -614.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently -736.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

