IFC Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

IFC Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,633 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. LBP AM SA grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 114,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $235.01 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.14.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on UNP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.