B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Purchases 2,284 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $4,035,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $14,883,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.07.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $98.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.22. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 17.39%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

CF Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,002,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 87,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,812,522.29. This trade represents a 10.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

