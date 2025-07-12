B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $8.48 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises 1.6% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,645.94.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,387.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,486.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,158.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,579.78 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

