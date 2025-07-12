Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Upgraded by Baird R W to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Baird R W upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on THRM

Gentherm Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $30.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average is $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $56.68. The stock has a market cap of $934.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $353.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.39 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gentherm

In other news, CEO William T. Presley acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $74,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 161,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,411.01. The trade was a 1.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 455.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 332.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.