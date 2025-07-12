SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Auour Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Auour Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.8% of Auour Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.