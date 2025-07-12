Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Upgraded by Raymond James Financial to “Moderate Buy” Rating

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Standard Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of SLI stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Standard Lithium has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $552.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Trading of Standard Lithium

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Standard Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,951,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Standard Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Standard Lithium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

