B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 356 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management cut its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in RH were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in RH by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth $510,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $207.98 on Friday. RH has a 52-week low of $123.03 and a 52-week high of $457.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.20. RH had a negative return on equity of 67.71% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $813.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on RH from $450.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on RH from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RH from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on RH from $450.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.35.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

