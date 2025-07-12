Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$37.96 and a 52-week high of C$49.75.
About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/07 – 07/11
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- The Meteoric Rise of Rocket Lab: A Space Stock to Watch
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Hot Tech Stocks Showing Bullish Price Action Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.