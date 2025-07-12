Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Purchased by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 762,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 47,308 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 189,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 38,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSY opened at $50.21 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

